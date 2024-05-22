2 dogs injured in large Joliet house fire: officials

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two dogs were injured in a large house fire in Joliet Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Joliet fire crews responded about 9:20 a.m. to 301 Hyde Park Ave. for reports of a structure fire, with possibly one person and several pets inside.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a two-story home.

Two dogs were rescued, and suffered smoke inhalation and burns, Joliet fire officials said.

They were taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for care.

All other residents were able to get out of the home.

The fire was deemed under control about 9:45 a.m.

The Red Cross responded, as well.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire's cause is under investigation.