2 dogs injured in large Joliet house fire: officials

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two dogs were injured in a large house fire in Joliet Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Joliet fire crews responded about 9:20 a.m. to 301 Hyde Park Ave. for reports of a structure fire, with possibly one person and several pets inside.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a two-story home.
Two dogs were rescued, and suffered smoke inhalation and burns, Joliet fire officials said.
SEE ALSO: Woman seriously injured, man and dog also hurt in Little Village apartment fire: CFD
They were taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for care.
All other residents were able to get out of the home.
The fire was deemed under control about 9:45 a.m.
The Red Cross responded, as well.
No one was injured in the incident.
The fire's cause is under investigation.