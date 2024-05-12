Joliet shooting: 2 teens shot, 1 critically injured on porch of south suburban home, police say

'You don't wake up in the morning, thinking your baby sister is gonna get hurt,' the brother of the injured 16-year-old girl said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A family says they were spending time together on their south suburban porch when shots were fired, injuring two teens on Saturday night.

A 16-year-old girl who was seriously hurt was doing OK at the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Her family told ABC7 she has gotten through some surgeries.

Joliet police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 200-block of Henderson Avenue.

Investigators believe that someone inside a silver Chevrolet Silverado, which was heading southbound on Henderson Avenue, opened fire, striking two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, on the home's front porch.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the teen girl, shot multiple times in her body and legs, to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition. She was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The girl's family was left shaken up on Sunday and did not want to be identified while talking to ABC7.

"Just here, relaxing, and a truck came out of the alley right here and started shooting at us. The cops came and said they found at least 15 shell casings," one family member said.

The brother of the injured 16-year-old girl said everything happened within seconds, and you can even see some of the bullet holes left on the home from those shots fired.

"Just shocking, really shocking. Nobody expects that. You don't wake up in the morning, thinking your baby sister is gonna get hurt," he said.

The girl's brother said the injured 16-year-old boy is his sister's boyfriend. Police said he was shot in the arm, and is expected to be OK.

The family is now praying for the teen girl to keep recovering. They say she has a bright future ahead of her.

"She's probably gonna be the first one out of all our immediate family to graduate high school. That's why this sucks so much, because she has so much going for her. Honor roll student, all that good stuff. It's really unfortunate," he said.

Police are still investigating. They said no one has been arrested.

Police asked anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting to contact them at 815-724-3020. People can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.