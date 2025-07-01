Josephine's Southern Cooking among local restaurants at Chicago NASCAR race

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 1, 2025 5:04PM
Grant Park is getting race ready for the 3rd annual NASCAR Street Race this weekend and the food being featured on the grounds tells a Chicago story.

Josephine's Southern Cooking are one of the independently owned restaurants gearing up for Grant Park!

Victor Love and Mark Rand from Josephine's joined ABC7 to talk about what they are cooking for the race, including a Chi-Orleans" Boil featuring shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob.

They also talked about why it is important to have locally-owned restaurants be a part of the big event and the other food vendors that will be there.

