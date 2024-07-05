WATCH LIVE

Man killed in NW Side fireworks mishap; CFD battles fire near illegal display

Friday, July 5, 2024 11:50AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed on the city's Northwest Side, and Chicago firefighters have been battling blazes likely due to the use of illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

A 34-year-old man was injured while handling a firework at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3000-block of North Kostner Avenue in Belmont Gardens, and died on the scene, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Earl Lory of Chicago.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

And Chicago firefighters have been dealing with a number of apparent fireworks-related fires.

Video from Englewood shows multiple fires on the street likely from people lighting fireworks.

Other video shows firefighters battling a large house fire in the 6000-block of West Honore Street.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

