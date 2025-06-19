Celebrations marking Juneteenth taking place across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Juneteenth Day and that means celebrations of all kinds throughout the city and suburbs.

The DuSable Black History Museum kicks off its Juneteenth celebration Thursday morning with plenty of family-friendly activities.

Of course, this is a more recent federal holiday after former President Joe Biden designated it so in 2021.

Elsewhere, the National Pullman Porter Museum is hosting a series of events to commemorate the holiday as part of its Juneteenth Recommitment and Community Economic Development Celebration.

It'll feature a parade that steps off at 9 a.m.in addition to a celebrity flag football game a little bit later on.

The Field Museum is hosting a fashion show from noon until 1:30 p.m. highlighting original pieces from local designers.

It's all inspired by the museum's Africa Fashion exhibit. The fashion show is included in basic admission.

And atop the Hancock Building, Chicago is welcoming the community as part of its 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

It will highlight local, Black-owned businesses along with food and love music performances. That's from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The DuSable Museum events get underway at 8 a.m.

There will be activities, panel discussions, food, music and more will be running all day until 9 p.m.