'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Jussie Smollett as he's booked into Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jussie Smollett has released a new song in which the former "Empire" actor continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

Smollett released a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, which featured lyrics including, "It's like they hell bent on not solving the crime" and "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim. Like it's something fun. Y'all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one."

The video in this story is from a previous report

Smollett said all of the profits from the song will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure The Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back on reporting on Jussie Smollett's trial, pending appeal

The former "Empire" actor was released from jail last month while appealing his conviction about for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

RELATED | Jussie Smollett yells 'I am not suicidal!' in courtroom outburst after sentencing
EMBED More News Videos

Jussie Smollett had an emotional outburst in a Chicago court room after he was sentenced, yelling "I am not suicidal!"



The decision to release Smollett while the case is being appealed came after a Cook County judge sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopjussie smollettjailhate crime investigationtrialcelebrity arrestsentencingcelebrity crimeentertainmentcook county jailchicago crimeactorhate crimemusicchicago police departmentbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Widow of disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant faces sentencing
Video shows driver fleeing traffic stop, injuring 3
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
Chicago White Sox opener at Guaranteed Rate Tuesday
Woman killed in Canayrville shooting ID'd
Girl 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State
Show More
Coroner discovers bodies of parents, son at shooting range
Investigation into whether Russia used chemical warfare in Ukraine
Chicago Ridge bar's veteran donations bucket stolen
Chicago Weather: Warmer Tuesday with isolated evening storms
Brookfield stabbing prompts brief lockdown at nearby schools
More TOP STORIES News