Illinois Supreme Court to hear Jussie Smollett appeal Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett will take his case before the Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday.

The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the actor's appeal of his criminal conviction in Cook County.

In December, an Illinois appeals court voted two to one and upheld Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction.

In 2021, the former Empire TV star was convicted of faking a racist an homophobic attack in 2019 and then lying to police about it.

His attorneys appealed arguing Smollett should not have been punished for the same crime twice.

In 2019, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reached a plea agreement with Smollett to drop the charges against him in exchange for a 10-thousand dollar bond and community service.

A special prosecutor was then appointed in 2020.

Smollett served only six days of a 150-day jail sentence for the crime before being released.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.. It is not clear if Smollett will be in attendance.