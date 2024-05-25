WATCH LIVE

Man charged in shooting, home invasion steps away from Douglass Park: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024 3:49PM
Kendrick McGregor has been charged in a Lawndale, Chicago shooting and home invasion near South Fairfield Avenue and Roosevelt Road, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Chicago's West Side back in March, police said Saturday.

Kendrick McGregor, 33, is now in custody more than two months after the initial crime happened on March 19 in the Lawndale neighborhood, just steps away from Douglass Park.

Police said McGregor chased a 35-year-old man and shot him in the back of his head near South Fairfield Avenue and Roosevelt Road just after 11:30 p.m. that evening. The man shot was critically injured.

McGregor has been charged with Aggravated Battery Discharge of Firearm. He is also charged with Home Invasion for allegedly forcing himself into a residence after the shooting.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
