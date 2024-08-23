Chicago murder suspect, Cary woman arrested after Lake Barrington manhunt to be held until trial

Chicago murder suspect Osceola Little and Cary woman Luisa Sanchez will be held until trial following their arrests after a Lake Barrington manhunt.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people captured Tuesday after a crash and police standoff in Lake Barrington have been ordered to be held until trial.

Osceola Little is a suspect in a Chicago murder, and Cary woman Luisa Sanchez was is charged with helping him go on the run, authorities said.

Little and Sanchez both appeared in court again Thursday, where a judge made the ruling to keep them in custody until their trials.

Little was wanted in a Chicago murder and was on the run at the time of the crash. He was arrested hours after the crash when he surrender to police after hiding in a nearby storage container, authorities said.

Sanchez is charged with aiding a fugitive and obstructing justice. She was arrested after running from the crash scene.

