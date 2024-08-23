WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago murder suspect, Cary woman arrested after Lake Barrington manhunt to be held until trial

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 2:09AM
Chicago murder suspect arrested in suburban manhunt held until trial
Chicago murder suspect Osceola Little and Cary woman Luisa Sanchez will be held until trial following their arrests after a Lake Barrington manhunt.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people captured Tuesday after a crash and police standoff in Lake Barrington have been ordered to be held until trial.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Osceola Little is a suspect in a Chicago murder, and Cary woman Luisa Sanchez was is charged with helping him go on the run, authorities said.

Little and Sanchez both appeared in court again Thursday, where a judge made the ruling to keep them in custody until their trials.

Little was wanted in a Chicago murder and was on the run at the time of the crash. He was arrested hours after the crash when he surrender to police after hiding in a nearby storage container, authorities said.

Sanchez is charged with aiding a fugitive and obstructing justice. She was arrested after running from the crash scene.

READ MORE | Chicago murder suspect, Cary woman charged after hours-long Lake Barrington manhunt

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW