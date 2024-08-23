Chicago murder suspect, Cary woman arrested after Lake Barrington manhunt to be held until trial

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people captured Tuesday after a crash and police standoff in Lake Barrington have been ordered to be held until trial.
Osceola Little is a suspect in a Chicago murder, and Cary woman Luisa Sanchez was is charged with helping him go on the run, authorities said.
Little and Sanchez both appeared in court again Thursday, where a judge made the ruling to keep them in custody until their trials.
Little was wanted in a Chicago murder and was on the run at the time of the crash. He was arrested hours after the crash when he surrender to police after hiding in a nearby storage container, authorities said.
Sanchez is charged with aiding a fugitive and obstructing justice. She was arrested after running from the crash scene.
