Lake in the Hills woman pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot, claims to have climbed Capitol wall

Lake in the Hills woman Nhi Ngoc Mai Le is among those who now have Jan. 6 convictions. She claimed to have climbed a wall in support of Trump.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A Lake in the Hills woman pleaded guilty Wednesday for her role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Nhi Ngoc Mai Le is seen on video both outside and inside the Capitol building.

She sent messages on social media claiming to have climbed a wall to access the building. She said she was pepper-sprayed inside, court documents show.

Le pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and picketing in a Capitol building.

She'll be sentenced in February.