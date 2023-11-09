Lake in the Hills woman pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot, claims to have climbed Capitol wall

Jan. 6 videos: Nhi Ngoc Mai Le seen on video inside, outside Capitol building
WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A Lake in the Hills woman pleaded guilty Wednesday for her role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.
Nhi Ngoc Mai Le is seen on video both outside and inside the Capitol building.
She sent messages on social media claiming to have climbed a wall to access the building. She said she was pepper-sprayed inside, court documents show.
Le pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and picketing in a Capitol building.
She'll be sentenced in February.