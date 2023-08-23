Schiller Park, Illinois man charged for Jan. 6 insurrection, allegedly assaulting federal officer

He appeared in court after being arrested and charged for allegedly taking part in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A northwest suburban man appeared in court at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday after being arrested and charged for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Robin Lee Reierson, a 68-year-old from Schiller Park, is charged with assaulting a federal officer and entering the Capitol Building.

The judge released him on his own recognizance Wednesday after he agreed to turn over his firearms to his son.

Prosecutors released photos that they say are Reierson pushing officers and attempting to grab one of their batons.