Schiller Park, Illinois man charged for Jan. 6 insurrection, allegedly assaulting federal officer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9:56PM
Schiller Park man in court related to Jan. 6 insurrection
He appeared in court after being arrested and charged for allegedly taking part in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A northwest suburban man appeared in court at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday after being arrested and charged for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, sister found guilty of charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Robin Lee Reierson, a 68-year-old from Schiller Park, is charged with assaulting a federal officer and entering the Capitol Building.

The judge released him on his own recognizance Wednesday after he agreed to turn over his firearms to his son.

RELATED: Chicago man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in January 6 riot at US Capitol

Prosecutors released photos that they say are Reierson pushing officers and attempting to grab one of their batons.

