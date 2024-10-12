Wonder Lake woman charged with attempted murder in north suburban shooting

McHenry County deputies are investigating a shooting in unincorporated Wonder Lake, Illinois. Authorities shut down Tryon Grove Road on Thursday.

MCHENRY COUNY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 45-year-old woman has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, for a shooting in McHenry County Thursday.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 8900-block of Tryon Grove Road for a report of two possible gunshot victims. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a woman, later identified as Aneta Marsek, with non-life threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been identified, was flown to St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition. Marsek was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The sheriff's office said after an investigation, Marsek was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of obstructing justice, all felonies.

Her next court date is not known.

