2 men killed in serious South Austin crash identified by medical examiner

A car crash at West Augusta Boulevard and North Central Avenue in South Austin, Chicago left two people dead and another injured Sunday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men killed in a serious West Side crash have been identified by local officials.

Chicago police said the crash was the result of one of the two drivers running a red light and colliding with the other.

A 36-year-old man was driving a dark-colored sedan eastbound on Augusta Boulevard when he ran a red light at Central Avenue just after 2 a.m., striking another dark-colored sedan speeding southbound.

One of the sedans also struck the front end of a beige minivan, which was arriving at the light.

The sedans eventually stopped in the yards of two separate South Austin homes.

Police said the 36-year-old driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Alex Coleman Jr.

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the other sedan, also died at a hospital.

He was identified as Laquell Collins by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 35-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same sedan, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 45-year-old man who was driving the minivan did not report any injuries and refused medical services.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident detectives are investigating the crash.

