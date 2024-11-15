Largest migrant shelter in city, at former Inn of Chicago in Streeterville, closing Friday

The migrant shelter at the former Inn of Chicago on Ohio Street in Streeterville is closing Fri. Shelters in Greektown and West Town will close soon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago continues to close migrant shelters as it moves closer to the "One System Initiative."

The shelter at 162 E. Ohio St. will close Friday, after more than two years of operating. It was the largest in the city.

All current residents were moved to other locations. The shelter used to be the Inn of Chicago.

Streeterville residents said this is something they've been waiting for.

"It's been really busy; I can definitely say that, congested, a lot of food selling and all that, a lot of activity going on," Victoria Jackson said.

The facility housed over 1,500 migrants over the last two years, and it's been at the center of a contentious debate between Mayor Brandon Johnson and local aldermen.

"It was a decision that had to be made; this facility had an adverse impact on the immediate neighborhood: the crowds of people on this street, litter, trash, gang graffiti, and, of course, the increase in retail theft," 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said.

Hopkins has been working with 42nd ward Alderman Brendan Reilly, as they've pushed to get the shelter closed.

Reilly shared his thoughts on the issues at the shelter, saying in part, "Despite repeated assurances from City departments to address these issues, no meaningful improvements were made. This facility was never a suitable location to house migrants, and its closure is long overdue."

Residents in his ward agree, saying it changed the Streeterville neighborhood.

"This is their strip, Ohio. This is where they linger and hang out at. And I know they're in a shelter, but the shelter let them out during the day. So, they roll the streets here. So, hopefully they get them somewhere better to stay," Jasmine King said.

Now the focus turns to figuring out what to do with the Inn of Chicago building that is now vacant.

"We don't know what's going to happen here; it will be vacated as of this weekend. We're not clear on what the condition is. I've asked the building department to inspect the facility; so that will happen," Hopkins said.

Local aldermen said the Parthenon Guest House shelter in Greektown and a shelter on Western Avenue in West Town will close Dec. 1, as well.

The city has said that since migrant arrivals have slowed, there are more than enough beds at existing shelters.

The closures are part of a plan to combine the migrant system with the existing system for people experiencing homelessness.

Alderman Reilly said in a statement:

"I am glad that the Johnson Administration has finally decided to end shelter operations at the Inn of Chicago, effective today. Since October 2023, Alderman Brian Hopkins and I have called for this closure, citing ongoing neighborhood concerns about criminal activity, public safety, and deteriorating conditions. Despite repeated assurances from

City departments to address these issues, no meaningful improvements were made. This facility was never a suitable location to house migrants, and its closure is long overdue.

"Migrants will now transition into the "One System Initiative," as part of the City's broader effort to consolidate sheltering systems. While the Administration touts this new initiative as a comprehensive solution, I remain deeply skeptical. This rebranding appears to mask how taxpayer funds are being allocated to support migrant services, diverting critical resources away from native Chicagoans who are already struggling with housing instability. The Administration must prioritize sustainable, community-supported solutions that ensure the safety and well-being of all Chicagoans. I will continue to advocate for responsible policies that address these issues as we work to pass the budget."

In a statement, a Chicago spokesperson said:

"The City of Chicago will demobilize the New Arrivals mission by December 31, 2024, as the City and State streamline shelter services. As part of the One System Initiative (OSI) and partnership with the State of Illinois to create more equitable access to shelters, three New Arrivals shelters will be merged with the traditional homeless shelter system for a combined total of 6800 beds available to anyone seeking shelter beginning in January 2025. The remaining seven New Arrivals shelters will be closed by the end of 2024. Accordingly, the Inn of Chicago has a target closure date of November 15. All current shelter residents at the Inn of Chicago will be offered shelter placement at another New Arrivals shelter as beds are available. The city is coordinating with Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Department of Public Health, State and County partners and wrap-around service partners to minimize disruptions to impacted families and ensure continuity of care. The Johnson administration is grateful for the support and cooperation of individual Chicagoans, mutual aid groups, community-based organizations, faith communities, philanthropy and many others. We appreciate their partnership as our city responded with urgency, compassion, and fiscal responsibility to the rapid arrival of large numbers of asylum seekers and other migrants."