'Appointment Setter' positions are latest social media job scam, BBB says

Appointment Setter work-from-home positions are the latest job scam popping up all over your social media, the Better Business Bureau said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick Tip about a new scam targeting those looking for employment.

The ABC7 I-Team has been warning you about work-from-home scams and job scams for years. But the Better Business Bureau has issued an alert on a new up-and-coming scam, offering people so-called jobs as "appointment setters."

Appointment Setter jobs are popping up on social media with ads that claim you can work from home and get paid big bucks, according to the BBB.

The scammers will offer what appears to be a job where you schedule appointments for executives and schedule meetings for sales teams, said the BBB.

But in these cases, the scammers ask you to pay for the job training. Legitimate companies will never ask you to pay for job training, said the BBB.

Make sure to do your research by searching the name of the company online and adding the words "scam," or "complaint" to the online search.

