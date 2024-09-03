WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with murder in 19-year-old woman's South Shore death: Chicago police

CPD said 21-year-old man battered, killed woman found dead with head injury

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 6:59PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Lemark Martin Jr. was arrested just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 6900-block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

He was identified as the suspect who, several hours earlier, battered and killed a 19-year-old woman in the same block, according to police.

CPD said Martin also lives in that block.

Police said the victim was found unresponsive with a head injury inside a South Shore residence in the 6900-block of South Oglesby Avenue around noon Sunday.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Martin is due in court Wednesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW