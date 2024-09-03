Man charged with murder in 19-year-old woman's South Shore death: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Lemark Martin Jr. was arrested just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 6900-block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.

He was identified as the suspect who, several hours earlier, battered and killed a 19-year-old woman in the same block, according to police.

CPD said Martin also lives in that block.

Police said the victim was found unresponsive with a head injury inside a South Shore residence in the 6900-block of South Oglesby Avenue around noon Sunday.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Martin is due in court Wednesday.

