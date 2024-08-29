Les Turner ALS Foundation's ALS Walk for Life to be held at Soldier Field on September 14

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of walkers are expected to step off at Soldier Field, Chicago in the Les Turner ALS Foundation's ALS Walk for Life Saturday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m.

The two-mile walk, the largest ALS gathering in the Midwest, is the Les Turner ALS Foundation's biggest fundraiser. More than 45 participating teams raise funds to bring more personalized support for those living with ALS, their families so that they can confidently navigate the disease, and advance scientific research for the prevention, treatment and cure of ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that affects a person's ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe. The effects of ALS grow more severe over time and eventually become fatal. There is no cure as yet for ALS, but progress continues to be made for people living with the disease as well as their families and caregivers.

"We are so grateful to all of our ALS Walk for Life team captains. Many teams join to support a person living with ALS. Others participate to honor a loved one who has passed away from the disease, and they have chosen to continue to support the Foundation's drive to fund ALS research and clinical care to pursue life-enhancing treatments and a cure," said Laura Freveletti, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation.

The Les Turner ALS Foundation was founded in 1977 when at the age of 36, Les Turner, husband and father of three young sons, was diagnosed with ALS. At that time, there were no therapies to help slow the progression of the disease, nor were there resources available for compassionate clinical care or support services. In other words, for anyone diagnosed with ALS at that time, the future was bleak. Les Turner, his family and friends worked to change this by envisioning an organization devoted to bringing answers, support and the promise of hope to people living with ALS.

In 1979, the Foundation established one of the nation's first ALS research laboratories and in 1986, the Lois Insolia ALS Clinic was established as a multidisciplinary clinic, one of the first of its kind in Chicago and across the country. Attending a multidisciplinary clinic has shown to be very important for people with ALS helping to affect the disease progression and quality of life by allowing for early respiratory and nutritional care.

"The Les Turner ALS Center is recognized as one of America's foremost multidisciplinary centers offering people with ALS world-class care and access to clinical trials. We are proud to say that our Center has become a model for ALS treatment around the world to help people living with ALS to improve their quality of life and live with dignity," adds Freveletti.

For more information about the ALS Walk for Life, see alswalkforlife.org and register.

About the Les Turner ALS Foundation

Founded in 1977, the Les Turner ALS Foundation is the oldest independent ALS group in the country. Les Turner was diagnosed at the age of 36 at a time when information and research on ALS was almost nonexistent. Les and his wife Ina, brother in-law and best friend Harry Gaffen and along with their family and friends, set out to raise funds to provide vital research and resources to people living with ALS. Les passed away in 1978 but the extraordinary group of founders went on to establish what is now the longest serving independent ALS organization in the U.S.

For more than 45 years, its mission has been to provide comprehensive care and support to people living with ALS and their families in the Chicago area so they can confidently navigate the disease and have access to the most promising therapies. The Foundation treats each person like family, supporting them every step of the way and providing their loved ones with answers and encouragement.

The Les Turner ALS Center at Northwestern Medicine is led by well-respected and successful clinicians and researchers in the field who are advancing vital care and research in pursuit of life-enhancing treatments and a cure.

