Light Up Lawndale brings holiday cheer to community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas cheer is lighting up the Lawndale neighborhood this weekend.

The fifth annual holiday cheer event kicks off at Douglass Park on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.

It features free food, music, games, and photos with Santa!

Princess Shaw, the founder and executive director of Light Up Lawndale and George Herrera, director of Riot Fest, joined ABC7 to share more about this exciting community celebration.

