Lincoln Park Dom's Kitchen and Market to be replaced with Chicago's first The Fresh Market location

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former Dom's Kitchen and Market location in Lincoln Park will be replaced by The Fresh Market, the company confirmed Thursday.

Dom's and Foxtrot announced the abrupt closure of more than 30 locations in April, just months after a merger. Stores closed midday on April 23, the same day as the announcement.

Two Dom's stores in Chicago closed. Now the Lincoln Park location at 2730 North Halsted Street will become the newest location for The Fresh Market, and their first in the city of Chicago.

The Fresh Market has four stores in Illinois, in Crystal Lake, Geneva, Lake Forest and Wilmette.

"We're thrilled to announce that The Fresh Market will be opening a new location in Chicago's vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood this fall!" the company said in a statement. "Our new store will be located at 2730 N. Halsted St., the former site of Dom's Kitchen and Market. We understand how cherished Dom's was to the local community, and we are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience that honors this legacy."

The Fresh Market is expected to open in fall 2024.