Lincoln Park's Summer House latest summer food showcase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chef Ben Goodnick from the Summer House location in Lincoln Park stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the latest installment of the Supper Club events.

Chef Goodnick also provided some tips on how to create a cohesive summer menu for dinner for the season. To learn more about Summer Nights Supper Club event and others happening at Summer House, click here.