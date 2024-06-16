WATCH LIVE

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Little Village; another victim killed in same shooting: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 3:58PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a Southwest Side shooting early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 3100-block of West 25th Street just after 5 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his temple, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim, identified only as male, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His age was not immediately known.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

