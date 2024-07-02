Local restaurants team up to offer tons of NASCAR food and beverage options

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants group will join some other local restaurants for the 2024 Chicago street race weekend. The restaurant group's will offer a variety of its signature menu options from RPM Restaurants, Bub City and Summer House.

Chef Max Robbins, the Culinary Director for the weekend race stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about food and beverage options. New this year, Lettuce will collaborate with locally-owned restaurants Lexington Betty Smokehouse, Josephine's Southern Cooking and Bronzeville Winery, offering ticket holders a taste of Chicago from the Pullman, Chatham, and historic Bronzeville neighborhoods.

