Lombard man, 72, killed after crashing into several cars in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man from Lombard was killed after crashing into several vehicles in Joliet Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to the crash at West Jefferson Street and Airport Drive at about 6:30 p.m.

A Ford Ranger being driving by the Lombard man was driving westbound on West Jefferson Street when it struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee also driving westbound on Jefferson Street.

The Ford then struck a Tesla 3 driving westbound, then drove between the Jeep and the Tesla, swerved to the left into eastbound traffic where it struck a Pontiac Torrent head-on, police said.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported from the crash.