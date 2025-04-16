$700K lottery ticket sold at Old Town gas station

Check your lottery ticket! Lucky Day Lotto numbers 28-29-30-32-37 are worth $700,000. The winning ticket was sold at an Old Town, Chicago gas station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Old Town recently, check your pockets!

It might be a winner worth $700,000!

The ticket was purchased for the midday drawing last Friday at the Shell gas station at 130 West North Avenue.

"Not only did we sell this big winning ticket, but less than a month ago, we sold a $50,000 winning $10 scratch-off ticket! I might be like a lucky penny," said Manny J., owner of the Shell gas station.

The winning numbers were: 28-29-30-32-37.

The gas station gets a $7,000 bonus for selling that ticket.

The owner added, "Here's where it gets even crazier. I also own a Mobil in Des Plaines, which I lease out. Earlier this year on my birthday, that location sold a $10.4 million winning Lotto ticket!"

The lucky customer has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim the prize.