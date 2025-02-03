How to set dating app profiles up for success, with Valentine's Day around the corner

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, here's how to set a dating profile up for success.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, here's how to set a dating profile up for success.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, here's how to set a dating profile up for success.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, here's how to set a dating profile up for success.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and that means it's time for another "Love Bytes."

Monday's segment covered setting a dating profile up for success, including what photos to use, what to write, how to make the best first impression and the dos and don'ts of swiping.

Bela Gandhi, the founder of the Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

Good photos are key: Have a mix of headshots and full-body shots, she said. Don't wear sunglasses or include other people. Dress to impress, she said.

You don't need to tell your life story, and look like the version of you that is going to show up to the date.

Your profile should be positive, with fun tidbits about you that aren't generic.

Pick one to two apps to be on.

Swipe right on people that have written something interesting, are not negative and look cute to you.