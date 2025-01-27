Dating expert talks red, green flags on 'Love Bytes' ahead of Valentine's Day

Smart Dating Academy's Bela Gandhi talked about red and green flags on 'Love Bytes' ahead of Valentine's Day 2025 Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this week's Love Bytes, ABC7 Chicago dove into all things dating, as we count down to Valentine's Day.

It's important to find the "right checklist," spot red flags, embrace green flags and figure out the perfect pace for your dating journey.

Bela Gandhi, the founder of the Smart Dating Academy, talked more about it.

She talked about your dream person vs. the elevator person.

She said major red flags include being negative, controlling, inconsistent, unresponsive, not moving to video or a date and moving too fast physically.

Chemistry doesn't have to come right away, she said. Don't throw someone back to the pond too soon. Love can come in an unexpected package.

Gandhi said to have a dating funnel and move slowly.

Next week, we will help create a dating funnel with online dating.