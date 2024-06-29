WATCH LIVE

Lurie Children's Hospital cybersecurity breach affected more than 790K people, including patients

Hospital says My Chart portal remains down

Saturday, June 29, 2024 12:50AM
More than 791,000 people were affected in the Lurie Children's Hospital security breach earlier this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 791,000 people were affected in the Lurie Children's Hospital security breach earlier this year.

The hospital system was hit with a cyberattack in February that lasted more than a month.

Lurie Children's Hospital confirmed their network was "accessed by a known criminal threat actor."

Hospital officials did not provide information about who the criminal actor could be, but said internal and external cyberexperts were working with the FBI to find the source.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed Friday more than 791,000 people, including patients, were affected by the breach.

