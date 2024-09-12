4.7-magnitude earthquake felt across Los Angeles, centered in Malibu, USGS says

MALIBU, Calif. -- A preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area, rattling Southern California Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 7:28 a.m. at a depth of nearly six miles. It originally registered as a 5.1, but was quickly downgraded.

A 2.8 aftershock hit just a few minutes later.

The shaking was felt across Southern California, as far away as Riverside and Newport Beach.

No reports of injuries or damage have been reported.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

