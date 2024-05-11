Man shot, critically injured in Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday, according Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 6200-block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

When police responded to the shooting, they found a man around 30 to 40-years-old with two gunshot wounds to the back.

A witness told police the shooters was inside a moving car.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

