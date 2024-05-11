WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot, critically injured in Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 10:46AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday, according Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 6200-block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

When police responded to the shooting, they found a man around 30 to 40-years-old with two gunshot wounds to the back.

A witness told police the shooters was inside a moving car.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | 5 guns found inside hate crime suspect's wall after he allegedly shot Lockport Township neighbor

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW