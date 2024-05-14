Man held at gunpoint during home invasion in West Town, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was held at gunpoint as his apartment was being robbed on the city's Northwest Side.

The crime happened on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100-block of Huron Street in West Town, according to Chicago police.

A 42-year-old man was leaving his apartment when four men approached him with handguns.

The offenders forced their way into the apartment and rummaged through it.

At one point, one of the men struck the victim in the face, leaving a small cut, police said.

The group fled the apartment in an unknown direction. It's not known what they took from the apartment.

The victim refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

