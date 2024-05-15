Man killed, 2 critically shot in an Englewood grocery store parking lot, Chicago police say

At least 6 people were injured in Chicago shootings since Tuesday night

At least six people were shot across the city since Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death after standing outside a grocery store on the city's South Side, according to CPD.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday at a Grocery and Liquor Store parking lot in the 700-block of West 71st Street in Englewood.

Chicago police said three men were standing in the parking lot when shots were fired.

A man, 35, had gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in the body, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to CPD.

The third man, 34, was shot in the left arm, he was released after being treated at a hospital.

That was just one of four other shootings across Chicago that police are looking into overnight.

In all, six people were injured in the violence, in addition to the man who was killed, Chicago police said.

Early on Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m. a man, 27, and a teen, 17, were shot on the sidewalk in the 9000-block of S. Bishop Street in Brainerd.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in good condition. The man's forearm was grazed by a bullet and he declined medical attention.

In North Austin, at about 9:45 p.m. a 33-year-old man was shot on the sidewalk in the 5100-block of North Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In Woodlawn, a man was shot in the 6400-block of Maryland Avenue around 2:34 a.m.

The 22-year-old was standing on a front porch when two men started to shoot at him. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody in any of the cases. CPD area detectives are investigating.

