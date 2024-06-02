Man pulls out gun at Chicago Ridge Mall in altercation, police say

After an argument at the Chicago Ridge Mall, a man showed his gun on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A large police presence was seen on Saturday afternoon at the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said.

South suburban police said around 5:45 p.m. they received multiple calls about a man showing a gun inside the mall.

The man was in a verbal altercation in the south end of the mall when he showed the gun, Chicago Ridge police said.

No shots fired and no injuries reported, according to suburban police.

The suspect fled the mall before police arrive.

Chicago Ridge police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Ridge police at (708) 425-7831.