Man shot in the chest in North Chicago, prompting precautionary lockdown at nearby school: police

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest in North Chicago on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on 15th street and Hervey Avenue in Lake County, police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital and was stabilized.

North Chicago Community High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

