Marengo police say driver intentionally hit construction worker on Rte 20

Marengo police say a construction worker is recovering after a driver intentionally hit them on West Grant Highway Wednesday morning.

Marengo police say a construction worker is recovering after a driver intentionally hit them on West Grant Highway Wednesday morning.

Marengo police say a construction worker is recovering after a driver intentionally hit them on West Grant Highway Wednesday morning.

Marengo police say a construction worker is recovering after a driver intentionally hit them on West Grant Highway Wednesday morning.

MARENGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Marengo police say a construction worker is recovering after a driver intentionally hit them on Route 20 Wednesday morning.

Police said just after 11 a.m., they were called to the scene of the incident at West Grant Highway and Park Drive. Officers were told at the driver of a vehicle appeared to intentionally hit the construction worker, who was controlling traffic in the area for ongoing road work.

The worker was taken to a trauma center in Rockford with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was also taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and charges against the driver are pending.