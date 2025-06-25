Mariano's closing several suburban Chicago locations, citing long-term health of business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Mariano's grocery stores in the Chicago area are set to close.

Mariano's said in a statement, "We have made the difficult decision to close the following stores. While we are leaving these locations, we will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a new location. This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

The following locations are closing:

- Aug. 8, Mariano's Buffalo Grove, 450 W. Half Day Road

- Aug. 15, Mariano's Bloomingdale, 144 S. Gary Ave.

- Aug. 22, Mariano's Glenview West, 2323 Capital Drive in Northbrook

Mariano's is owned by Kroger, which had tried to merge with Jewel's parent company, Albertson's.

That merger was blocked by a judge.