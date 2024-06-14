Mariano's 'Tastemaker' offers affordable and fun way to celebrate dad

Maciej Zurawski is a recipe developer, content creator grilling expert, and "Tastemaker" at Mariano's. Zurawski stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss a quick and easy way to celebrate with dad for Father's Day with burgers. Zurawski is also known as the "Grillin' With Dad," click here to learn more about his journey.

Based on the Mariano's weekly ad, the burger build comes in at about $5 each:

Our signature Pub Burgers are on sale for $4.99/pound - each burger is about $2.50

Private Selection Buns are on sale for $1.99 for 8 buns - .25 cents

Old Fashioned Thick Cut Bacon from our Meat Dept is $5.99, two pieces are $1.25

Add in about $1 for condiments and fried onions etc, lettuce tomato ...

Condiments like ketchup, mayo etc. are on sale 4/$5 and heirloom tomatoes are $1.99 pound