Family of teen girl hit, killed by Metra train in Barrington files lawsuit alleging negligence

17-year-old Marin Lacson hit by train while crossing tracks after waiting for another train to pass, coroner says

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a 17-year-old girl filed a lawsuit Wednesday against two railroad companies and the village of Barrington, months after the teen was hit and killed by a train in the north suburb.

Marin Lacson was on her way to school in January in dense fog, when a Metra train hit her at the crossing at Hough Street and Union Pacific crossing.

Lacson attempted to cross the train tracks after a train had already passed, and she was hit by a different train coming from the other direction, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

There were no pedestrian gates at the crossing at the time.

Clifford Law Offices filed a lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad Company, Metra Railroad and the village of Barrington, they said in a news release Wednesday.

The suit alleges negligence "for their failure to adequately warn and protect pedestrians at the Hough Street railroad crossing despite at least two prior occasions where trains struck pedestrians," the release said.

Attorneys said despite the two prior pedestrian casualties, an engineering study was not performed, and no action has been taken to improve safety.

The area is also a "quiet zone," meaning train horns are not to be sounded, except at the train operator's discretion, the law firm said.

In the days following the incident, Barrington officials said they were considering installing pedestrian gates and adding more safety signage.

Barrington parents also took matters into their own hands to help students cross the busy tracks throughout the village.

Lacson was a junior at Barrington High School, and a star on the school's and Second City's lacrosse teams.

In a statement, Mike Lacson, the girl's father said in part, "Her death was preventable. Unlike other nearby railroad crossings, this crossing lacked pedestrian gates and other pedestrian warnings which would have saved my daughter's life."

