17-year-old Marin Lacson hit by train while crossing tracks after waiting for another train to pass, coroner says

Barrington high school student hit, killed by train remembered; grief counselors to be at HS Friday

Friends and teammates are remembering Marin Lacson, the Barrington student killed after being hit by a Metra train Thursday.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Grief counselors will be at a north suburban high school Friday, after one of its students was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning.

Barrington High School students will return Friday with heavy hearts, after a Metra train struck and killed 17-year-old Marin Lacson.

The teen was on her way to school Thursday in the dense fog, when the train hit her.

A small memorial is growing by the tracks.

Lacson was a junior at Barrington High School, and a star on the school's and Second City's lacrosse teams.

As Metra and Barrington police investigators examined the crossing to figure out what happened Thursday, Lacson's teammates and friends are devastated.

"Basically everyone in the program at some point has been on a team with her," lacrosse teammate and classmate Isabella Benton said. "She's just so nice to everyone, and always made everyone feel welcome."

A message from Barrington School District 220 said "the student was walking to school when the student was accidentally struck by a train on Route 59 and Main Street."

The Lake County coroner said Lacson somehow didn't see or hear a second train after waiting for one to pass.