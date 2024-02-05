Barrington considers pedestrians gates at rail crossing after high school student killed

An emotional vigil was held Friday evening for a teenage girl who was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning.

An emotional vigil was held Friday evening for a teenage girl who was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning.

An emotional vigil was held Friday evening for a teenage girl who was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning.

An emotional vigil was held Friday evening for a teenage girl who was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Barrington is considering adding pedestrian gates at rail crossings after a high school student was struck and killed by a Metra train in January.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Barrington officials said they're considering installing the pedestrian gates at the Hough Street and Union Pacific crossing. Officials are also considering adding more safety signage.

Marin Lacson, 17, was fatally struck in late January when she was crossing the tracks at Route 59 and Main Street while walking to school on a morning with thick fog.

RELATED: Barrington high school student hit, killed by train remembered

Lacson attempted to cross the train tracks after a train had already passed, and she was hit by a different train coming from the other direction, the coroner's office said.