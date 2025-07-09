24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Waukegan man killed in Edens Expy. crash identified: Officials

WLS logo
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 12:41AM
Waukegan man killed in Edens Expy. crash identified: Officials
Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed on Monday in a crash.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan man was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in the north suburbs on Monday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway at Dundee Road near Route 41, ISP said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, 60 of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed in the crash by the Lake County, Illinois Coroner's Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW