Waukegan man killed in Edens Expy. crash identified: Officials

Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed on Monday in a crash.

Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed on Monday in a crash.

Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed on Monday in a crash.

Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed on Monday in a crash.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan man was identified as the victim of a deadly crash in the north suburbs on Monday.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway at Dundee Road near Route 41, ISP said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Martin Maldonado-Velazquez, 60 of Waukegan, was identified as the man killed in the crash by the Lake County, Illinois Coroner's Office.

No other injuries were reported.