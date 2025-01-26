Top DOJ official in Chicago to observe immigration enforcement operations

Sources told ABC News acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is currently in Chicago.

Sources told ABC News acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is currently in Chicago.

Sources told ABC News acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is currently in Chicago.

Sources told ABC News acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is currently in Chicago.

CHICAGO -- A top Department of Justice official is in the city to overlook immigration enforcement operations, a spokesperson told ABC News.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is President Donald Trump's top appointee in the Justice Department.

Bove is currently in Chicago to "personally observe DHS immigration enforcement operations and support the efforts of FBI, DEA, ATF, USMS, and federal prosecutors who are assisting DHS in this critical mission," a DOJ spokesperson tells ABC News.

The department declined to provide any additional details about Bove's precise location or the planned "enforcement operations" he will be overseeing.

His presence on the ground, however, further highlights how the Trump Administration plans to involve the highest-level officials at DOJ as part of its broader show of force on immigration enforcement.

READ ALSO | Chicago immigrant advocacy groups sue Trump administration, ICE over planned deportation raids

Multiple Chicago immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Saturday morning against Trump administration and Immigration Customs and Enforcement leaders over deportation raids planned in the city.

