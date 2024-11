Massive fire engulfs Oswego townhome: VIDEO

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive fire engulfed a townhome in southwest suburban Oswego on Tuesday afternoon.

Cell phone video captured the scene at Concord Drive and Galena Road.

The flames spread through one of the units, a garage, and two cars that were in the driveway. Officials said the fire destroyed about $100,000 in property.

Everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.