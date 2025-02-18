Chicago Mayor Johnson names final CPS Board of Education appointment, completing 1st hybrid board

The first elected Chicago Board of Education was sworn in Wednesday as CPS faces critical issues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his final appointment to the Chicago Board of Education Tuesday, completing the city's first-ever hybrid school board.

The newest member is Cydney Wallace, who will represent District 8b.

Wallace was described in a news release from the mayor's office as "A CPS parent, South Side native, dedicated wife and mother of four committed to uplifting her community. Her deep roots in Chicago fuel her passion for advocacy and equitable opportunities for families and students."

Wallace joins Johnson's other appointed members, Sean Harden, Ed Bannon, Debby Pope, Norma Rios-Sierra, Karen Zaccor, Michilla "Kyla" Blaise, Anusha Thotakura, Emma Lozano, Frank Niles Thomas and Olga Bautista.

Jennifer Custer, Ebony L. DeBerry, Carlos A. Rivas Jr., Ellen Rosenfeld, Aaron "Jitu" Brown, Jessica Biggs, Yesenia Lopez, Angel Gutierrez, Therese Boyle and Che "Rhymefest" Smith were elected to the board.

"For decades, families, educators and students have called for greater transparency, equity and representation in our public school system," Johnson said in a statement. "This hybrid school board is a monumental step toward a truly democratic and community-led CPS. With these dedicated leaders, our schools will be led by people who deeply

understand the needs of students, families and educators."

The new hybrid board will be in place for two years. Then, in November of 2026, all board members will be elected.

