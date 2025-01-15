1st elected Chicago Board of Education to be sworn in Wednesday; mayor yet to name 11th appointee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first-ever elected Chicago Board of Education will be sworn-in Wednesday morning.

The new hybrid board has several issues they will need to address.

They'll waste no time tackling some of the district's most pressing issues.

Ten of the district's members were hand-selected by the mayor while 10 others were elected - a first for the district.

We're still waiting on the mayor's 11th appointee, who will be for District 8, representing Back of the Yards West Lawn and Bridgeport.

One of the first orders of business during Wednesday's meeting will be for the new be for the new board to elect a vice president.

Newly elected North Side board member Ellen Rosenfeld spoke with ABC7 ahead of Wednesday's swearing in and hopes all members are ready to bring stability to CPS.

"My expectation is that all board members come to these board meetings ready to act like the adults that we are, work together with a shared goal of stability, long-term stability for Chicago Public Schools, transparency, accountability all in the name of the more than 300,000 students that attend Chicago Public Schools, " Rosenfeld said.

Other major issues the school board will soon face include securing a new teachers contract as negotiations with CTU continue along with the present instability of CPS finances.

The new hybrid board will be in place for two years.

Wednesday meeting is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. the Loop.