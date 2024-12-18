Chicago will spend $18.5M more on youth programs in 2025, budget committee chairman says

Mayor Brandon Johnson's City of Chicago budget will spend $18.5 million more on youth programs in 2025, the budget committee chairman said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's City of Chicago budget will spend $18.5 million more on youth programs in 2025, the budget committee chairman said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's City of Chicago budget will spend $18.5 million more on youth programs in 2025, the budget committee chairman said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's City of Chicago budget will spend $18.5 million more on youth programs in 2025, the budget committee chairman said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson, fresh off his hard-fought budget victory Monday, talked about the importance of some of the investments the city is making, particularly in youth, on Tuesday.

And ABC7 spoke with one young man who is crediting his opportunity with helping prepare for college and the work force.

Chazz Clark, 21, is now a senior in college. He grew up in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood and found his first job through the St. Sabina Employment Resource Center.

"It gave me like numerous opportunities. I've had various internships. When I first got into the program, I was started off as a camp counselor," Clark said.

That was when he was 16. The resource center receives city funds that enable them to hire 200 young people every summer.

Denise Rutledge is the assistant director of youth programming, a job she has held for the past six years.

"So, we give them purpose by providing them opportunities, opportunities to not only grow, but opportunities to develop uh, skills that they need, not only for their everyday life, but for their future," Rutledge said.

The 2025 budget that narrowly passed in the city council Monday is increasing the money spent on various youth programs, including summer jobs.

According to the budget committee chairman, the total spending for youth programs went from $24 million this year to $42.5 million next year, including $3 million more for youth jobs.

On Tuesday, the mayor touted the increased investment in youth as critical to helping reduce violence in Chicago.

"So, for instance, in Austin, we've seen a precipitous decline in violence in the Austin neighborhood. The Austin neighborhood had the highest number of young people who had summer jobs," Johnson said.

But while there is support for youth jobs in general, some on the city council would like to see more accountability.

"Our concern is, what are the metrics for success to ensure that as we throw more money into this program, that we're actually achieving the goals that we want to achieve?" said 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez.

Clark said he learned many things through the jobs program.

"I just learned how to network with people, how to socialize with people more and just get a glimpse of like, what I want to do in the future," Clark said.

It is a future Clark believes is brighter because of a city job five years ago.