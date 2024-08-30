Judge to rule on lawsuit against IHSA over Marian Central Catholic wrestler's eligibility

A McHenry County judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit from Marian Central Catholic High School student-athlete Jimmy Mastny against the IHSA.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A McHenry County judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association Friday.

Marian Central Catholic Wrestler Jimmy Mastny and Coach Jordan Blanton were disqualified for a year by IHSA. The organization alleged Mastny was ineligible because he was living with a relative of Blanton's.

The two won temporary judgments allowing them to finish the season. Mastny, now a sophomore, won a state championship last year. It is not clear what would happen to his state title if he were found to be in violation of IHSA rules.

Friday, the judge will rule on whether Mastny was in violation of IHSA rules.