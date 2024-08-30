WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Judge to rule on lawsuit against IHSA over Marian Central Catholic wrestler's eligibility

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 30, 2024 11:17AM
Judge to rule on suit against IHSA over wrestler's eligibility
A McHenry County judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit from Marian Central Catholic High School student-athlete Jimmy Mastny against the IHSA.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A McHenry County judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association Friday.

Marian Central Catholic Wrestler Jimmy Mastny and Coach Jordan Blanton were disqualified for a year by IHSA. The organization alleged Mastny was ineligible because he was living with a relative of Blanton's.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The two won temporary judgments allowing them to finish the season. Mastny, now a sophomore, won a state championship last year. It is not clear what would happen to his state title if he were found to be in violation of IHSA rules.

RELATED: Marian Central Catholic HS wrestler, coach granted restraining order against IHSA disqualification

Friday, the judge will rule on whether Mastny was in violation of IHSA rules.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW