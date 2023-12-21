Marian Central Catholic HS wrestler, coach granted restraining order against IHSA disqualification

Marian Central Catholic High School student-athlete Jimmy Mastny and his coach have been issued a temporary restraining order against an IHSA disqualification.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A promising high school wrestler who was ruled ineligible by the IHSA has been granted a temporary restraining order by a judge.

That means Jimmy Mastny will be able to rejoin the team at Marion Central Catholic High School in Woodstock.

Mastny was disqualified because he has been living with a family friend, who also happens to be the mother of the school's wrestling coach. The coach was facing a one-year suspension.

Because of the court's decision, the coach will also be reinstated.

The high school wrestler was disqualified from competing after the IHSA found out he was living with a relative of the team's coach.

As a freshman, Mastny is already considered one of the best high school wrestlers in Illinois in his weight class.

The drama started when he decided to attend Marian Central Catholic high school in Woodstock, despite his family living more than 50 miles away in Oregon, Illinois.

"He's thriving in school," Jimmy's mother, Renee Mastny, said. "He's with people we trust, people that love him as their own."

Jimmy has been home schooled for the last couple of years, and his mother said he decided to attend Marian this year because of the quality of the school's education and its relatively small size.

"It's pretty good," Jimmy said. "I like the small class size and the teachers."

To make travel to school more convenient, he stays with a longtime family friend during the week. That family friend also happens to be the mother of the school's wrestling coach, who said he had nothing to do with arrangement.

"The fact that Jimmy would be unable to compete if he continues to attend Marian Central is a travesty to me," said Marian wrestling coach, Jordan Blanton.

In a statement, IHSA director Craig Anderson said, "Regardless of intent or any prior relationship, the facts of this case led me to believe that the IHSA recruiting by-laws were violated when the student-athlete in question was provided housing by relatives of the head coach."

The family filed a lawsuit in court to try to overturn the IHSA decision.

Mastny's family said he is doing well at the school, getting straight A's in his first semester, but he also wants to wrestle.

Some observers say the rules meant to protect student-athletes are having the opposite affect in this case.

"As incoming freshman, which has never happened before in the state, has been banned from competing in a three month sport," student athlete advocate Joe Trost said. "It's just disappointing."