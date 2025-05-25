Memorial Day weekend events in Chicago area honor fallen veterans: 'Freedom is not free'

Midway Airport expects to see highest volume of travelers for holiday weekend on Monday

Memorial Day weekend events in the Chicago area honored fallen veterans, including a Wheaton wreath laying and the Rolling Thunder motorcycle parade.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Events were held across the Chicago area on Sunday ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.

There was a solemn tribute to the nation's fallen heroes as people gathered in Wheaton Sunday afternoon for an annual wreath laying ceremony.

Gold Star family members were in attendance, with some of them carrying roses, as well as representatives from several branches of the military.

"You guys gotta remember the people that gave their life," Vietnam war veteran Jeffrey Monahan said. "I mean we were all young guys. I was 19 years old when I went. Especially Memorial Day is to remember the guys that did not come home."

It's a holiday weekend that brings out many different emotions for veterans like Monahan.

"You think about all the experiences you had, good and bad," Monahan said. "Lucky for me, I had more good ones than I had bad ones, but you remember everything."

Ceremonies like the one in Wheaton carry significance not only for the veterans, but for those who had loved ones serving in their families.

"Grateful. We're grateful for what they've been able to provide and sacrifice," Wheaton resident Chuck Massaro said.

While many people utilize the holiday weekend to gather with loved ones, organizers of this event say it's critical to remember how Americans earned that freedom.

"Freedom is not free and you have to conform to certain kinds of things to continue freedom," Wheaton resident George Kouba said. "If you don't, you don't have freedom."

The wreath will remain up in Wheaton through Monday's holiday. Organizers hope more people will continue to come see the beautiful memorial here in DuPage County to continue honoring the fallen heroes.

Also on Sunday, a parade of Chicago-area motorcyclists held their annual Memorial Day ride to honor the fallen.

Members of the Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapters One and Two led the group, which took off from North Chicago Sunday morning.

They rode 54 miles. The event also served as a fundraiser for veterans' causes, including public education about prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action.

Meanwhile, Chicago's roads and airports have been bustling with travelers this holiday weekend.

Monday is expected to be another very busy day as people head back home.

Midway Airport is expecting to see its highest volume of travelers for the holiday weekend on Monday.

O'Hare and Midway expect to see more than 1.86 million travelers this weekend.