Memorial Day travelers pack city for Sueños day 1, AC/DC concert in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The unofficial start to summer got off to a chilly start on Saturday, but that didn't stop people from packing the city streets on Memorial Day weekend.

"It was nice, said Mike Newman who was visiting from Indiana. [ We ] brought jackets, the sun was out and it was perfect. I'd say as long as you were prepared for it."

The holiday weekend was jam packed with action in Chicago. The popular Sueños festival made its return to Grant Park.

Headliners included Shakira and Peso Pluma. Festivalgoers said it's special to see downtown so busy.

"I feel like it's a relief with all the violence and everything so it's definitely good to have fun and the whole city gets together," Eddie Classen, who attended Sueños, said.

Die-hard rock fans made their way through the city for the return of AC/DC at Soldier Field.

"It's amazing," David Galvan, who was visiting from Zion, said. "It's unbelievable. It's like watching The Rolling Stones ... Just glad there's people older than us still playing music."

Street festivals also bloomed across Chicago.

The North Side was filled with large crowds as they enjoyed local food and live music at the Belmont Sheffield Music Festival.

The CTA also announced it will start a new summer bus schedule with increased services:

The #10 bus route will take riders from Michigan Avenue to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

Bus service to Navy Pier was also extended until midnight on the #124 bus route.

The #120 bus will connecy the West Side Metra station to the Museum Campus.

Through mid-August, weekend and holiday beach service will begin taking riders directly to Chicago's lakefront on the following bus routes:

-#35 31st/35th

-#63 63rd

-#72 North

-#78 Montrose

Buses will begin their trips to these beaches between approximately 9 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Weekday beach service will begin on June 9.

