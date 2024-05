Memorial Day holiday weekend marinating and grilling tips from Lincoln Square spice shop

David Trout from Savory Spice Shop in Lincoln Square stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to offer advice on how to marinate and grill things up over a hot grill. T

David Trout from Savory Spice Shop in Lincoln Square stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to offer advice on how to marinate and grill things up over a hot grill. T

David Trout from Savory Spice Shop in Lincoln Square stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to offer advice on how to marinate and grill things up over a hot grill. T

David Trout from Savory Spice Shop in Lincoln Square stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to offer advice on how to marinate and grill things up over a hot grill. T

David Trout from Savory Spice Shop in Lincoln Square stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to offer advice on how to marinate and grill things up over a hot grill. Trout has been spicing things up in Chicago for more than a decade. Savory Spice Shop will be celebrating 11 years of service to the community in September 2024.

Trout believes To learn more about spices and advice from Trout and team, click here and follow them on Instagram.